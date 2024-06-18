Biden set to unveil deportation protections for undocumented spouses of US citizens

Washington DC - President Joe Biden is reportedly poised to sign protections for thousands of immigrants living in the US without documentation who have American spouses.

The expected policy would protect undocumented immigrants with US citizen spouses from deportation while allowing them access to work permits and a pathway to citizenship, the New York Times reported.

Officials told the outlet the policy could impact up to 500,000 people.

Biden is likely to make the announcement Tuesday while commemorating the 12-year anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, created under President Barack Obama to protect people who arrived without documentation as children, known as Dreamers.

As things stand, marrying a US citizen opens a pathway to citizenship, but people who arrived in the country without documentation are required to return to their country of origin in order to complete the process to receive a green card. This can lead to lengthy family separations, which are often not feasible.

On Tuesday, Biden is also expected to announce additional assistance for Dreamers to access work visas.