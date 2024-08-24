Republicans sue to block Biden's plan to grant migrants citizenship through marriage
Washington DC - Republicans are leading a legal effort to shut down a program set up by President Joe Biden that seeks to give undocumented families a new path to citizenship.
On Friday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he has filed a joint lawsuit with American First Legal and 15 other Republican-run states, arguing that the plan "provides executive amnesty and a path to citizenship to over 1 million immigrants who entered our country illegally."
"The Biden-Harris administration is actively working to turn the United States into a nation without borders and a country without laws," Paxton added.
His effort was praised by a number of other critics, including Elon Musk, who claimed Democrats are "importing voters."
Biden's Keep Families Together program aims to "help certain noncitizen spouses and children apply for lawful permanent residence – status that they are already eligible for – without [having to leave] the country."
To be eligible, participants must have lived in the US for more than 10 years, pass an extensive background check, have been married by June 17, pay a $580 fee, and then fill out a lengthy application.
The program began accepting applications on Monday, and could potentially provide nearly half a million migrants with a new path to legal status.
In a statement, the bipartisan immigration justice group FWD.us described the plan as "lawful," and accused critics of being motivated by "the cruelty of tearing families apart."
Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP