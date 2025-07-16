Trump slams MAGA "weaklings" obsessed with Epstein files: "I don't want their support anymore!"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump had a meltdown on social media as his MAGA base continues to obsess over the release of files related to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In a lengthy Truth Social post shared on Wednesday, Trump argued "Radical Left Democrats" are behind what he is now calling the "Epstein hoax" and lamented that his "PAST supporters have bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line, and sinker."
"They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years," Trump wrote.
"Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrat's work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!" he added.
The president's remarks come after the Department of Justice and the FBI released their final report on the case, which claimed theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures were false.
The underwhlelming report has been met with heavy backlash, as Trump campaigned on a repeated vow to release the files to the public.
Trump appears unsure of how to move forward, as MAGA, who typically trust his every word, has made it clear that they will not move forward without getting what was promised.
President Donald Trump is at a loss
Many of Trump's most ardent allies have called for the release of the files, including Representatives Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Anna Paulina Luna, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and far-right influencers such as Roger Stone, Laura Loomer, Tucker Carlson, and Benny Johnson.
Following the release of the report, Trump had urged MAGA to move on, but after that failed, he told reporters on Tuesday that anything "credible" should be released while emphasizing it was all up to his attorney general, Pam Bondi, who has been overseeing the case.
It's unclear where he will go from here, as his most recent post indicates that Trump has no more interest in even entertaining the subject.
