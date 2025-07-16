Trump slams MAGA "weaklings" obsessed with Epstein files: "I don't want their support anymore!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump had a meltdown on social media as his MAGA base continues to obsess over the release of files related to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump lashed out at his MAGA base for obsessing over the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

In a lengthy Truth Social post shared on Wednesday, Trump argued "Radical Left Democrats" are behind what he is now calling the "Epstein hoax" and lamented that his "PAST supporters have bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line, and sinker."

"They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years," Trump wrote.



"Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrat's work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!" he added.



The president's remarks come after the Department of Justice and the FBI released their final report on the case, which claimed theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures were false.

The underwhlelming report has been met with heavy backlash, as Trump campaigned on a repeated vow to release the files to the public.

Trump appears unsure of how to move forward, as MAGA, who typically trust his every word, has made it clear that they will not move forward without getting what was promised.