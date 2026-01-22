New York ordered to redraw congressional map in judicial ruling with major implications
Albany, New York - New York must redraw its congressional maps, a state judge ruled on Wednesday, as redistricting battles rage around the country.
"Based on the facts presented by the expert witness reports and on the record, it is clear to the court that the current district lines of CD-11 are a contributing factor in the lack of representation for minority voters," New York State Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Pearlman wrote in a ruling.
"Moreover, it is evident that without adding Black and Latino voters from elsewhere, those voters already affected by race discrimination will remain a diluted population indefinitely."
New York's 11th congressional district – which covers Staten Island and parts of south Brooklyn – is currently represented by Republican Nicole Malliotakis.
A lawsuit filed in October argued that the district lines diminished the voting power of Black and Latino residents, in violation of the state constitution and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York.
The plaintiffs state that the combined Black and Latino population on Staten Island rose from 11% to nearly 30% in the period from 1980 and 2020, while the white population dropped from 85% to 56%, but those changes were not reflected in the drawing of the district.
Pearlman ordered a bipartisan redistricting commission to draw a new map by February 6. The new lines would be subject to approval by the state legislature.
Nationwide mid-cycle redistricting battles
Pearlman's decision opens the door for Democrats to gain another congressional seat in the 2026 midterms. It comes at a time of fierce mid-cycle redistricting battles as Democrats and Republicans vie for control of the US House.
The Trump administration has pressured Republican-led states to redraw their electoral maps in hopes of retaining a GOP majority in Congress' lower chamber after the November vote.
Texas in August approved new maps designed to deliver five additional congressional seats to Republicans in 2026. Missouri and North Carolina have also enacted new gerrymandered maps in favor of the GOP.
Last November, California voters approved Proposition 50, also known as the Election Rigging Response Act – a ballot initiative expected to deliver five more US House seats to Democrats.
Virginia Democrats are also pushing a plan that could add four blue seats.
Redistricting typically happens once every 10 years after the release of new US Census data.
Cover photo: ALLISON JOYCE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by ALLISON JOYCE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP