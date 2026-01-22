New York ordered to redraw congressional map in judicial ruling with major implications

Albany, New York - New York must redraw its congressional maps, a state judge ruled on Wednesday, as redistricting battles rage around the country.

A young girl looks out from a privacy booth as her parents vote in the Staten Island borough of New York City. © ALLISON JOYCE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by ALLISON JOYCE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Based on the facts presented by the expert witness reports and on the record, it is clear to the court that the current district lines of CD-11 are a contributing factor in the lack of representation for minority voters," New York State Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Pearlman wrote in a ruling.

"Moreover, it is evident that without adding Black and Latino voters from elsewhere, those voters already affected by race discrimination will remain a diluted population indefinitely."

New York's 11th congressional district – which covers Staten Island and parts of south Brooklyn – is currently represented by Republican Nicole Malliotakis.

A lawsuit filed in October argued that the district lines diminished the voting power of Black and Latino residents, in violation of the state constitution and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York.

The plaintiffs state that the combined Black and Latino population on Staten Island rose from 11% to nearly 30% in the period from 1980 and 2020, while the white population dropped from 85% to 56%, but those changes were not reflected in the drawing of the district.

Pearlman ordered a bipartisan redistricting commission to draw a new map by February 6. The new lines would be subject to approval by the state legislature.