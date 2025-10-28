New Yorkers sue board of elections amid nationwide redistricting battle

New York, New York - A group of New Yorkers on Monday sued the state's board of elections, arguing that current congressional maps dilute Black and Latino voting strength on Staten Island.

A roll of "I Voted" stickers sits on a table at a polling station in New York City on Election Day 2024. © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

The complaint – filed by Elias Law Group on behalf of four voters – challenges electoral lines approved by the state legislature ahead of the 2024 elections.

In particular, the suit concerns New York's 11th congressional district, currently represented in the US House by Republican Nicole Malliotakis.

The plaintiffs state that the combined Black and Latino population on Staten Island rose from 11% to nearly 30% in the period from 1980 and 2020, while the white population dropped from 85% to 56%.

"However, the current configuration of CD-11 does not account for these demographic changes or modern communities of interest," the lawsuit reads.

"CD-11’s antiquated boundaries instead confine Staten Island’s growing Black and Latino communities in a district where they are routinely and systematically unable to influence elections for their representative of choice, despite the existence of strong racially polarized voting and a history of racial discrimination and segregation on Staten Island."

The suit argues that the electoral lines violate the New York State Constitution and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York, and proposes they be redrawn to include parts of lower Manhattan.