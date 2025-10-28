New Yorkers sue board of elections amid nationwide redistricting battle
New York, New York - A group of New Yorkers on Monday sued the state's board of elections, arguing that current congressional maps dilute Black and Latino voting strength on Staten Island.
The complaint – filed by Elias Law Group on behalf of four voters – challenges electoral lines approved by the state legislature ahead of the 2024 elections.
In particular, the suit concerns New York's 11th congressional district, currently represented in the US House by Republican Nicole Malliotakis.
The plaintiffs state that the combined Black and Latino population on Staten Island rose from 11% to nearly 30% in the period from 1980 and 2020, while the white population dropped from 85% to 56%.
"However, the current configuration of CD-11 does not account for these demographic changes or modern communities of interest," the lawsuit reads.
"CD-11’s antiquated boundaries instead confine Staten Island’s growing Black and Latino communities in a district where they are routinely and systematically unable to influence elections for their representative of choice, despite the existence of strong racially polarized voting and a history of racial discrimination and segregation on Staten Island."
The suit argues that the electoral lines violate the New York State Constitution and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York, and proposes they be redrawn to include parts of lower Manhattan.
Redistricting battles rage ahead of 2026 midterms
The New York lawsuit comes amid fierce mid-cycle redistricting battles between Democrats and Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms.
The Trump administration has pressured Republican-led states to redraw their electoral maps in hopes of retaining a GOP majority in the House after next year's vote.
Texas in August approved new maps designed to deliver five additional congressional seats to Republicans in 2026. Missouri and North Carolina have also enacted new gerrymandered maps in favor of the GOP.
In response, Democratic-led California has proposed its own plan to counteract Republican gains in Texas. The changes are to go before voters for approval on November 4.
Virginia, whose state legislature is controlled by Democrats, began a special legislative session on redistricting on Monday.
Also on Monday, Indiana's Republican Governor announced a special session for lawmakers to assess the state's maps.
Malliotakis slammed the New York lawsuit on X, calling it "another frivolous lawsuit trying to upend our congressional district in an attempt to tilt the scale to give Democrats an advantage in next year's election."
Cover photo: Collage: Leonardo Munoz / AFP, Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP