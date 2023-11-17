Over 40,000 hours of US Capitol riot footage has been released to the public

Washington DC - More than 40,000 hours of security video from the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol has been released to the public, the new Republican speaker of the House of Representatives said Friday.

Supporters of former president Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

"Today, I am keeping my promise to the American people and making all the January 6th tapes available to ALL Americans," Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, said on X. "Truth and transparency are critical."

Johnson, who has endorsed former president Donald Trump's bid to recapture the White House in 2024, said the Capitol Hill security video would be posted in batches on a public website.

"This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials," Johnson said.

The thousands of hours of surveillance footage have been pre-reviewed by a congressional committee that investigated the attack on Congress by Trump supporters seeking to halt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.