Trial begins in case to remove Trump from 2024 Colorado ballots for "insurrection"

Denver, Colorado - A Colorado court began hearing a lawsuit on Monday that seeks to bar Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot on the grounds he violated his oath of office by engaging in an insurrection.

A lawsuit has begun in Colorado seeking to keep presidential candidate Donald Trump (r) off the state's 2024 ballot because he engaged in an "insurrection." © Collage: SAMUEL CORUM & Christopher Gregory / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The lawsuit filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW), a Washington-based watchdog group, claims Trump is ineligible to run for the White House again because of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.



The argument, which has legal scholars sharply divided, rests on an amendment to the Constitution ratified after the 1861-65 Civil War.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars anyone from holding public office if they engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" after once pledging to support and defend the Constitution. The amendment, ratified in 1868, was aimed at preventing supporters of the slave-holding Confederacy from being elected to Congress or from holding federal positions.

The case, one of several similar legal efforts to keep the former president out of the running, is likely to end up before the Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a 6-3 majority.



Acting on behalf of six Colorado voters, CREW petitioned the Colorado Secretary of State, the top election official in the state, to keep Trump off the ballot in next year's presidential election.