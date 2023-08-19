Donald Trump legal timeline: The key court dates to watch

As former President Donald Trump runs for reelection, he also faces multiple legal issues which will eventually demand his appearance in court.

Palm Beach, Florida - The next few months will be pivotal for Donald Trump, as he continues to run for re-election in 2024 while battling scores of serious criminal charges.

As former President Donald Trump runs for reelection, he also faces multiple legal issues which will eventually demand his appearance in court. © Collage: IMAGO / Design Pics, ANGELA WEISS / AFP, Drew Angerer, JOE RAEDLE, POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Whoever handles Trump's booking and scheduling deserves an award, because the ex-president's schedule is about to get really busy. So far this year, he has been hit with 91 criminal charges within four indictments, and will face trial in four different cities – Washington DC, New York, Atlanta, and Miami. He also faces various civil lawsuits that threaten to deliver huge hits to his quickly depleting resources. Donald Trump Trump requests date for election interference trial as legal team makes "War and Peace" complaint To top it off, he is running for reelection in 2024, with big plans to take back the White House, and evade or pardon himself of charges brought against him. His mounting legal woes along with his reputation for running one of the most aggressively engaging presidential campaigns in US history are not just demanding tons of his money, but also his time. With the 2024 election cycle well underway, Trump will soon find it more difficult to juggle his attention between the trials and his campaign, both of which will require his appearance, either in court or on a stage in front of hundreds of MAGA fans. If you are having trouble keeping up with the mess that is Donald Trump's legal issues, TAG24 NEWS has you covered. Here's a breakdown of what the following few months will look like for Trump, and how key dates may conflict with his presidential ambitions.

August 2023

Earlier this week, Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis announced charges against Trump, marking his fourth indictment of the year, for racketeering and other offenses related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. During her announcement, she gave the former president and others charged until August 25 to turn themselves over to authorities for arraignment.

On August 23 , the first debate of the GOP primaries will take place in Milwaukee. While Trump has refused to sign the mandated loyalty pledge and said he has no interest in participating, he also says he will come to a final decision sometime next week. He has until 48 hours before the event to decide.

October 2023

On October 2 , Trump and his two eldest sons – Eric and Donald Jr. – will go before a judge in New York City for a $250 million lawsuit brought forth by the state's Attorney General Letitia James. James, who filed the suit in September 2022, alleges that Trump, members of his family, and his Trump Organization "used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations over 200 times in 10 years on his annual financial statements," which they then used "to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and insurance coverage." Trump has filed at least two countersuits against James, each for different reasons, but his legal team mysteriously dropped them.

January 2024

Donald Trump is scheduled to return to court on January 15 to face another defamation lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll. © Kena Betancur, Andrew KELLY / AFP / POOL A new year means a new you, but for Trump, it means more court dates. Trump faces two indictments brought forth by special counsel Jack Smith – one for his mishandling of confidential documents he took from the White House, and another for his role in attempting to overturn the results of the US 2020 elections. After the election case became Trump's third indictment of the year, Smith proposed that the trial begin on January 2 , 2024 as he is pushing for a speedy resolution. The judge presiding over the case has yet to set the date. Politicians Georgia state senator makes big move to protest Trump indictment January 15 will definitely be the day to watch, as Trump returns to New York for another scheduled lawsuit from E. Jean Carroll, who is again suing him for defaming her after she won her first case against him. That same day, the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses will begin, which Trump may be forced to miss, possibly allowing another contender to make a successful pitch to the state's voters, as it is seen as a key state for Republican candidates.

March 2024

March 3 will mark this year's Super Tuesday - a huge primary election day for multiple US states, with one-third of available state delegates up for grabs. Though it won't demand Trump's appearance, it will be a big indicator of whether he manages to maintain his large lead over the party, or another candidate manages to swoop in and gain the limelight. Unfortunately for Trump, Fulton County DA Fani Willis has put forward a March 4 start day for her racketeering and election subversion case against Trump. A judge has yet to approve the recommendation, and if denied, the trial would probably be set later rather than sooner than Willis' request. On March 25 , Trump will be back in New York to stand trial in charges brought forth by District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the hush money case.

In May, Bragg hit Trump with his very first indictment of the year, alleging the former president of illegally paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

May 2024

Maybe May showers will bring spring flowers for Trump... but probably not. On May 20 , Trump will return to Miami for the beginning of Jack Smith's classified documents case, which became Trump's second indictment of the year and is considered by some to be the most damning case of them all. The biggest question on everyone's mind is what exactly will happen? Will Trump face prison time, evade conviction by winning the presidency, or be given a plea deal to keep him for running for office again? At this point, only time – which Trump is quickly running out of – will tell.