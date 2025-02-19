Trump's USDA tries to backtrack after accidentally firing officials working on bird flu

Washington DC - The Department of Agriculture is trying to re-hire several government employees it accidentally fired over the weekend who were working on the US response to bird flu, local media reported.

The US Department of Agriculture is trying to rehire employees it said it had accidentally fired who were working on the bird flu response. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

"Although several positions supporting (bird flu efforts) were notified of their terminations over the weekend, we are working to swiftly rectify the situation and rescind those letters," a USDA spokesperson told NBC News.

"USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service frontline positions are considered public safety positions, and we are continuing to hire the workforce necessary to ensure the safety and adequate supply of food to fulfill our statutory mission."

President Donald Trump has sought to slash the number of federal employees, a task masterminded by billionaire Elon Musk and his "government efficiency" group.

However, the cuts come after a new strain of "highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N9" was confirmed at a duck farm in California last month, the first time the bird flu variant has been found in poultry in the US.

The USDA spokesperson said several agency positions – including veterinarians, animal health technicians, and emergency health personnel – had been exempted from Trump's cuts in order "to continue to support the HPAI (bird flu) response."

The Agriculture Department "continues to prioritize the response to highly pathogenic avian influenza," they said.

Politico reported that 25% of the staff were fired over the weekend across 58 facilities responding to the spread of bird flu, and that thousands of USDA employees were notified they would lose their jobs.