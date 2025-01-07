US reports first human death after bird flu infection as pandemic concerns grow

Washington DC - A human has for the first time died in the US after being infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus, health officials said on Tuesday.

A human has for the first time died in the US after being infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus, health officials said on Tuesday. © REUTERS

The resident of the state of Louisiana was over 65 years old and also had other health problems, according to the state's health department.

The case follows several recorded deaths from H5N1 worldwide.

However, there were no indications of further cases in Louisiana or transmission of the pathogen between people, the authority added.

The patient had been in contact with birds in his backyard as well as with wild birds. No further information was provided.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in mid-December that the person was the first in the US to become seriously ill after being infected with H5N1 avian influenza.

The virus is currently widespread in wild birds around the world, and numerous wild mammals have also been infected. It also recently led to outbreaks on poultry farms and dairy farms in the US.