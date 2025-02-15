Trump administration fires CDC "disease detectives" as bird flu fears rise

Atlanta, Georgia - Nearly half of an elite US epidemiology program known as the "disease detectives" were dismissed by the Trump administration on Friday, according to sources familiar with the matter, dealing a blow to public health efforts as fears rise over bird flu .

The Trump administration has reportedly fired nearly 1,300 employees of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. © Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The sackings come as Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency pushes to downsize the federal government and as newly-confirmed Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vows to overhaul the nation's health agencies.

"I'm so angry," a senior epidemiologist in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who supervised some of those affected by the cuts told AFP.

"We're on the verge of potentially another pandemic and we're firing the people who have probably more expertise than anyone else in the country collectively."

The cuts, first reported by CBS News, are part of broader efforts to remove employees still in their probationary periods, who can be dismissed more easily.

Established in 1951, the Epidemic Intelligence Service is a two-year post-doctoral training program whose officers have been on the frontline of investigating outbreaks from the first Ebola cases in Africa in the 1970s to the earliest case reports of Covid-19 in the US.

"Without those officers, we would not have eliminated smallpox from the globe," the official said. "We had people fanning across countries, wading through mud, and navigating rivers on boats to eliminate smallpox."