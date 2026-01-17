Tom Brady opens up about "tough" time after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Los Angeles, California - In 2022, Hollywood dream couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made their split official. Now, the athlete is opening up about the "challenge" that followed.
In an interview with Colin Cowherd this week , Brady explained that his final season on the gridiron was a "tough" one.
"I was going through, I had a lot of, you know, a personal family issue," the 48-year-old said. "And it was a challenge, and it was very … it just took a lot out of me in terms of, you know, my ability to play."
At the time, he was 45 years old and had made the decision to walk away from professional football once and for all.
"I wanted to spend time with my kids. I felt like, okay, now it's time for me to be at all my kids’ games. They've been to enough of their dad’s games," Brady explained.
But then came the divorce – and he could feel how the heartbreak was eating away at him.
Although he gave his all once again during his last few games, he was ultimately not satisfied with his performance.
Tom Brady expresses his regrets about final NFL season
"I felt like I owed to my teammates and coaches to give them everything I had," the former quarterback said.
"I wish it could have been a little bit better at the end. But it was just a unique situation and a unique year for me."
Brady and Bündchen were married for a total of 13 years and have two children together: son Benjamin (16) and daughter Vivian (13).
The sports commentator also has another son, 18-year-old Jack, with his ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.
While Brady is currently sparking romance rumors with influencer Alix Earle, Bündchen has found love with 38-year-old jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.
The 45-year-old tied the knot with Valente at the end of 2025, just before they welcomed their first child together.
Cover photo: Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, ANGELA WEISS / AFP