Tom Brady opens up about "tough" time after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Los Angeles, California - In 2022, Hollywood dream couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made their split official. Now, the athlete is opening up about the "challenge" that followed.

Tom Brady admitted he isn't satisfied with how his final season in the NFL went down. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with Colin Cowherd this week , Brady explained that his final season on the gridiron was a "tough" one.

"I was going through, I had a lot of, you know, a personal family issue," the 48-year-old said. "And it was a challenge, and it was very … it just took a lot out of me in terms of, you know, my ability to play."

At the time, he was 45 years old and had made the decision to walk away from professional football once and for all.

"I wanted to spend time with my kids. I felt like, okay, now it's time for me to be at all my kids’ games. They've been to enough of their dad’s games," Brady explained.

But then came the divorce – and he could feel how the heartbreak was eating away at him.

Although he gave his all once again during his last few games, he was ultimately not satisfied with his performance.