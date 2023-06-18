Tom Brady reflects on joys of fatherhood in touching Instagram post

Tom Brady (l.) had much to celebrate on Father's Day this year, which he shared in a lengthy Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/ Instagram / tombrady

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady took to Instagram to honor his father, Tom Brady Sr., and to shower his three children – Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian – with love.

"On this Father’s Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up," Brady wrote in the caption.

"I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me," he added.

Brady’s reflective message comes less than a year after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Many believe the supermodel grew tired of him prioritizing his NFL career over his family time.

Now, it seems that Brady has flipped his priorities since retiring from football, and he's spending more time with his family.

"They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily) and cherish every moment (mostly) that we have as a family, because that's what matters most," Brady added.