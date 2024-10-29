Gisele Bündchen drops baby bombshell after divorce from Tom Brady!

Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with her third child. © Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

PEOPLE broke the news on Monday that the 44-year-old and her partner Joaquim Valente are expecting their first child together!

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life, and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," an insider told the outlet.

The couple have not yet commented publicly on the baby news.

The two lovebirds have been a couple since the summer of last year but were first spotted together in November 2022.

Although they chose to keep the romance private for quite some time, news of their romance was confirmed publicly in February.