Gisele Bündchen drops baby bombshell after divorce from Tom Brady!
Los Angeles, California - Model Gisele Bündchen is pregnant again!
PEOPLE broke the news on Monday that the 44-year-old and her partner Joaquim Valente are expecting their first child together!
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life, and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," an insider told the outlet.
The couple have not yet commented publicly on the baby news.
The two lovebirds have been a couple since the summer of last year but were first spotted together in November 2022.
Although they chose to keep the romance private for quite some time, news of their romance was confirmed publicly in February.
Gisele Bündchen was married to NFL star Tom Brady for 13 years
"They're taking it slow," a source told PEOPLE at the time.
"They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other."
With Joaquim by her side, she now feels "secure and happy" and has even "blossomed," according to another report from PEOPLE.
Gisele had previously been married to NFL star Tom Brady for 13 years. The pair share two children together: 14-year-old son Benjamin Rein and 11-year-old daughter Vivian Lake.
Tom and Gisele officially divorced in October 2022, and the model admitted the split felt like a "death."
Fans have suspected that the separation was spurred by the 47-year-old athlete's decision to un-retire from football, but Gisele has denied the chatter and said the rumors were "hurtful."
"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever" she said last March. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me."
