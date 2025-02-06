Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter sentenced to prison in bombshell theft case

Los Angeles, California - The former interpreter to Shohei Ohtani , who admitted stealing almost $17 million from the Japanese baseball star to pay off illegal gambling debts, was sentenced to 57 months in prison on Thursday.

Ippei Mizuhara was sentenced to 57 months in prison on Thursday. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Ippei Mizuhara was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $18.1 million in his sentencing in federal court in Santa Ana, California.

Mizuhara pleaded guilty in June to one count of bank fraud and one count of filing a false tax return.

The bank fraud charge alone could have carried a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

Mizuhara was ordered to surrender to authorities on March 24. After his prison sentence, he will be subject to three years of supervised release.

Mizuhara said he was "truly sorry to Mr. Ohtani," repeating the remorseful words he had written in a letter to the court prior to his sentencing.

The sentencing by US District Judge John Holcomb caps a scandal that rocked Major League Baseball at the beginning of the 2024 season.

Ohtani, whose pitching and hitting skills have drawn comparisons to Babe Ruth, had signed the richest contract in North American sports history to join the Los Angeles Dodgers last December, a deal worth $700 million.

Mizuhara, who had worked with Ohtani for six years while he was with the Los Angeles Angels, came with him to the Dodgers, but the team fired him last April following accusations of theft.

Mizuhara initially said Ohtani had loaned him money to repay gambling debts.

But investigators found that he had stolen the money, with prosecutors saying Mizuhara siphoned millions from Ohtani to finance an "insatiable appetite" for illegal sports gambling.

Mizuhara admitted to spending the money on bets with an illegal bookmaker, on hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of baseball cards and on dental work.