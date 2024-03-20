MLB star Shohei Ohtani targeted in "massive theft" by longtime interpreter

Los Angeles, California - Representatives of Shohei Ohtani said Wednesday the athlete had been the victim of "a massive theft ," reported to involve millions of dollars allegedly stolen by the Japanese ace's interpreter to place bets with a suspected illegal bookmaker.

Shohei Ohtani's longtime interpreter has been fired amid accusations that he stole millions from the MLB star to place bets with an illegal bookmaker. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

"In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities," the West Hollywood law firm Berk Brettler LLP said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the firm had looked into the actions of Ohtani's longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, after the newspaper learned that Ohtani's name had surfaced in a federal investigation of alleged illegal bookmaker Mathew Bowyer.

Although the statement did not name Mizuhara, multiple outlets reported the Dodgers fired him on Wednesday.

The Times, citing two anonymous sources, said the money involved "was in the millions of dollars," and Mizuhara used it to place bets with Bowyer's operation.

ESPN reported questions had arisen around "at least $4.5 million in wire transfers sent from Ohtani's bank account" to an associate of Bowyer.

ESPN said that multiple sources, including Mizuhara himself, told ESPN that Ohtani doesn't gamble and that the funds covered Mizuhara's losses.

Major League Baseball's gambling policy bars "any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee" from betting on baseball or making illegal bets on any other sport.

While sports betting has been legalized in a majority of US states, online betting, and retail sportsbooks remain illegal in California.