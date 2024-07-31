Paris Olympics: Katie Ledecky makes history as she nabs first gold of 2024 Games!

Paris, France - Katie Ledecky powered to a dominant victory in the women's 1500m freestyle Wednesday to successfully defend her Olympic title and add an eighth gold medal to her glittering collection.

The American great was untouchable, coming home in 15mins 30.02secs, an Olympic record and more than 10 seconds ahead of France's Anastasiia Kirpichnikova in second.

Ledecky went out hard and was a body length clear after 100m, with her lead growing to five seconds at the halfway mark.

She never relented, her advantage continuing to build as she reinforced her reputation as the greatest distance swimmer the sport has seen.

The result was never in doubt, with the 27-year-old setting the last six world records and now holding the fastest 20 times ever swum.

It was her eighth Olympic gold and 12th medal overall after adding a bronze in the 400m freestyle behind Australian winner Ariarne Titmus.

She is now the first female swimmer to win gold at four Olympic Games. Among men, only her compatriots Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte have achieved this milestone.

