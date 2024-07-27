Paris Olympics: Katie Ledecky falls short in 400m freestyle final as Australia nabs gold

Paris, France - A dominant Ariarne Titmus held off Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky to successfully defend her Olympic 400m freestyle title Saturday, leading from start to finish.

The Australian world record holder was in full control to touch in 3mins 57.49secs ahead of Canada's McIntosh (3:58.37) and decorated American Ledecky (4:00.86), who faded badly in the final 50m.



"Oh, my legs are a bit tired, but I'm just relieved more than anything," said Titmus.

"I probably felt the expectation and pressure for this race more than anything in my life, to be honest, and I'm pretty good at handling the pressure, but I've definitely felt it.

"I'm just happy to get the result for myself, and I feel so honored to be a part of the race and be alongside legends like Katie."

Titmus, who dethroned Ledecky in Tokyo, came to France in red-hot form after shattering the 200m world record and swimming the second-quickest 400m ever at the Australian trials.

But Ledecky can never be written off, and McIntosh was always going to be a threat after snatching Titmus's world record last year before the Australian took it back.