Paris Olympics: Simone Biles scores another gold with powerhouse performance!

Paris, France - Simone Biles recaptured the all-around crown on Thursday, seeing off Brazil's Rebeca Andrade for her sixth Olympic gold and second in Paris.

Simone Biles recaptured the all-around crown on Thursday for her sixth Olympic gold and second in Paris. © GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Biles, who famously withdrew from multiple events at the Tokyo Games three years ago with the disorientating "twisties," followed up her team gold with the US earlier this week.

Defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee took bronze.

The 27-year-old Biles became the first gymnast to reclaim the individual title, which she won in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

She capped her performance with another electrifying floor routine to Taylor Swift's hit song ...Ready for It? her high-flying tumbling bringing the crowd to its feet.

She scored 59.131 points to finish 1.199 ahead of Andrade with 21-year-old Lee sealing bronze with her floor routine having trailed in fourth going into the final rotation.

It was the first time that two women's Olympic all-around champions have gone head-to-head chasing a second crown.