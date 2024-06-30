Taylor Swift praises Simone Biles' Reputation-inspired floor routine

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Taylor Swift has given her stamp of approval to Simone Biles' Reputation-inspired floor routine at the US gymnastic trials!

The 27-year-old athlete paid homage to the pop superstar as she continued her journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Friday, Simone delivered an epic floor routine that kicked off with the dramatic opening of Taylor's 2017 hit, ...Ready For It?.

The 34-year-old singer replied to a clip of the performance shared by NBC via X, writing, "Watched this so many times and still unready."

"She's ready for it tho," Taylor added, with several clapping emojis along with an American flag, gold medal, and red heart.

As the world's most decorated gymnast crushed it at the trials, the Grammy winner took the stage in Dublin, Ireland, for the latest stop on The Eras Tour.

Taylor's first two shows welcomed another set of epic mashups, including a combination of Sweet Nothing and hoax on Friday and This Love and Ours on Saturday.

She also played The Albatross from her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, live for the first time in a mashup with Dancing With Our Hands Tied from Reputation.