Paris Olympics: Simone Biles leads US women's gymnastics to another team gold!
Paris, France - Simone Biles led the US to a dominant victory in the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday, laying the ghost of Tokyo as she claimed a fifth career Olympic gold medal.
Three years after Biles battled a disorientating mental block in Tokyo, pulling out of the team final in which the US settled for silver, she and teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Sunisa Lee led wire-to-wire in reclaiming gold ahead of Italy, with Brazil taking bronze.
The Americans already had gold in hand when Biles electrified the Bercy Arena crowd with a gravity-defying floor routine that featured two of her signature skills – a double backflip with a half twist and the "triple-double" of two back flips with three twists.
The US combined for the highest score on all four apparatus for a total of 171.296 points and a whopping 5.802-point margin over Italy.
Italy won silver in 1928, but their best result in the modern era was fourth in Tokyo.
For the Brazilian squad led by Tokyo vault gold medallist Rebeca Andrade, it was a first Olympic team medal.
The Americans grabbed their third team gold in four Games after victories in 2012 and 2016.
This one was especially sweet for a quartet of gymnasts who were all in Tokyo.
For Biles, it marks a return to the Olympic summit after a two-year break as she focused on her mental health. Lee, the all-around champion in Tokyo, has since dealt with two career-threatening kidney ailments.
Team USA delivers dominant performance in women's gymnastics final
Once again, the stars were out for Biles. Tennis great Serena Williams, Hollywood star Nicole Kidman, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, and billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates were on hand, as was Biles's husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, in a T-shirt emblazoned with his wife's name and picture.
Fans were on their feet as soon as the US team was introduced, Biles beaming and blowing kisses before they made their way to the vault podium.
Biles opted not to unleash her demanding double Yurchenko "Biles II" vault, but her less difficult Cheng vault was spot-on, and the US emerged from the first rotation with a 1.434-point lead over China, whose excellent opening on uneven bars included an outstanding routine from Zhang Yihan.
It was the same story as the USA moved on to uneven bars, where Lee set the pace with a routine that garnered 14.566 points.
Chiles had nailed her bars routine and let out a yell before Biles powered through her weakest event, smiling from ear to ear after earning 14.400 points.
At the halfway point, the competition had become a virtual coronation as the US pushed their lead to 3.102 points over European champions Italy.
A fall for Chiles on balance beam was barely a blip. Lee got the US back on track with a superb beam routine, and Biles weathered a couple of wobbly moments on the 10cm-wide apparatus, still posting a more than respectable 14.366 score to send the Americans into their final floor exercise with a 3.602-point cushion.
This was the second of 14 artistic gymnastics titles on the line in Paris, with Japan's Daiki Hashimoto aiming to defend his men's all-around title on Wednesday.
Biles will be in action again on Thursday in the women's all-around final.
Cover photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP