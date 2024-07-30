Paris Olympics: Simone Biles leads US women's gymnastics to another team gold!

Paris, France - Simone Biles led the US to a dominant victory in the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday, laying the ghost of Tokyo as she claimed a fifth career Olympic gold medal.

Simone Biles (c.) led the US to a dominant victory in the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday. © Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Three years after Biles battled a disorientating mental block in Tokyo, pulling out of the team final in which the US settled for silver, she and teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Sunisa Lee led wire-to-wire in reclaiming gold ahead of Italy, with Brazil taking bronze.

The Americans already had gold in hand when Biles electrified the Bercy Arena crowd with a gravity-defying floor routine that featured two of her signature skills – a double backflip with a half twist and the "triple-double" of two back flips with three twists.



The US combined for the highest score on all four apparatus for a total of 171.296 points and a whopping 5.802-point margin over Italy.

Italy won silver in 1928, but their best result in the modern era was fourth in Tokyo.

For the Brazilian squad led by Tokyo vault gold medallist Rebeca Andrade, it was a first Olympic team medal.

The Americans grabbed their third team gold in four Games after victories in 2012 and 2016.

This one was especially sweet for a quartet of gymnasts who were all in Tokyo.

For Biles, it marks a return to the Olympic summit after a two-year break as she focused on her mental health. Lee, the all-around champion in Tokyo, has since dealt with two career-threatening kidney ailments.