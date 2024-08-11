US gymnast Jordan Chiles stripped of Olympic bronze medal in hugely controversial reversal

Paris, France - US gymnast Jordan Chiles has lost her bronze medal in the Paris Olympics women's floor exercise after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Saturday that the judging panel improperly granted an inquiry that moved her up from fifth.

Jordan Chiles (r.) has been stripped of her Olympic bronze medal in the gymnastics floor event after a ruling made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. © REUTERS

As a result, 18-year-old Romanian Ana Bărbosu was awarded the floor medal by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) later on Saturday.

A devastated Chiles took to Instagram to post four broken hearts, adding: "I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you".

Her superstar teammate Simone Biles said: "Sending you so much love Jordan. Keep your chin up Olympic champ! We love you!"

In response to applications filed by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation, as well as Bărbosu and her Romanian teammate Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, CAS ruled that the appeal of Chiles's degree of difficulty was submitted past the one-minute deadline for such inquiries and should not have been granted.

After the review, the score for Chiles, who won team gold with the US, was controversially upgraded to 13.766. That was enough to earn bronze behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and Biles.

But it was a devastating blow for Bărbosu, who thought she had bagged bronze with her score of 13.700.

Both she and Maneca-Voinea, who was inexplicably penalized for a non-existent infraction and pushed into fifth, departed the competition in tears.

"I can barely express my emotions, I can't believe it," Bărbosu told Romanian media on Saturday after she was awarded her country's only medal in the gymnastics competition.

"When I heard the news, I was afraid it wasn't true, and once I was sure, I hugged my parents and called everyone who had helped me."

Romania had called for the bronze medal to be shared among all three gymnasts.