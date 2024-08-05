Paris Olympics: Simone Biles wraps up triumphant Olympics return with another medal!

Paris, France - Simone Biles polished off a redemptive Paris Olympics campaign with a floor exercise silver on Monday, shrugging off a balance beam fall to finish runner-up to Brazilian Rebeca Andrade.

Simone Biles won the silver medal with her floor routine, capping off a spectacular return to the Olympics at the 2024 Paris Games. © REUTERS

Biles went into the final day of competition with a chance to push her tally of Paris gold to a record-setting five in one Games.



She had already led the US to team gold, bagged the all-around top spot, and also dominated the vault event.

The 27-year-old couldn't find her way back to the top of the podium on Monday, but Biles said she'd leave Paris proud of all four of the medals that took her career total to eleven.

"Today has been absolutely wild," Biles said, adding that she was "actually very happy, proud and even more excited that it's over".

"I've accomplished way more than my wildest dreams not just at this Olympics but in the sport," said Biles, who owns a jaw-dropping 41 world and Olympic medals – 30 of them gold.

"So I can't be mad at my performances," she added. "A couple of years ago I didn't think I'd be back here at an Olympic Games, so competing and then walking away with four medals. I'm pretty proud of myself."