Summer 2024 fashion trends to jump on based on your zodiac sign

By Jamie Grasse

Is your wardrobe ready for warmer weather? Get the scoop on the 2024 summer fashion trend you need to embrace based on your zodiac sign.

Find out which summer trend you should lean into based on your zodiac sign. Summer is here. It's time to shed those layers and show some skin. If that sounds daunting, don't fret. The stars have your back. Check out your fashion horoscope and discover which Summer 2024 trend will highlight your best features. Air signs may need to make sure they can feel the breeze, while water signs may need something that makes them feel more secure. Fire signs would do best to show off their wild side, while earth signs may want to embrace that is versatile – just like them. Here's the scoop on the 2024 summer fashion trend that will make you shine.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Modern flapper fringe

You're all about entrances and exits that make people stare. You need a look that goes with your love of attention. Metallic or long fringe can highlight your wild movements and is a must-have for Summer 2024. Show your fun side with a trend that bounces with your energy, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Polo shirt or country club chic

You've got some stiffness to you, you stubborn bull. A polo with its t-shirt texture and clear collar is the summer trend for you. You could wear it to the club or the beach. It's a summer classic – just like you!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Mesh shoes

Gemini, as an air sign, you're all about feeling the breeze and going where it pushes. Mesh shoes are what you need. Let the wind under your feet guide you this summer, and you're bound to run into the love or tantalizing conversation partner of your dreams. Get that air between your toes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Structural cuts

The 90s draped, folded, and structural cuts in business and casual wear are back. These maximalist shapes are like armor. As an emotional crab, you crave something that makes you feel safe. Get a bold structural outfit that makes you ready for battle.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Sheer whites

Get down with the classic trend of summer white but with a sexy, bold twist: sheer. Leo, you know what you want, and that's everyone's eyes on you. A see-through outfit is the ultimate look for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Garden girl

One summer trend was made for an earth sign like you: Garden Girl style. Don on some hardworking denim overalls and saunter your sensual self gracefully from work into the green. Top your look with a practical straw hat, and everyone will think you're super chic, even if you're simply going to dig in the dirt.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Vertical stripes

Libras draw lines, weigh options, and chase connections. Vertical stripes are back with a vengeance. You shine in a look that's both relaxed and ready for business. Luckily, this summer trend is versatile, smart, and romantic – just like you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Bold black and white print

You're magnetic, entrancing, confusing, and layered. As a water sign, you know how to reflect people's expectations like a Rorschach test. Bold black and white prints, full of flowers, stripes, or splatters, speak to your deep nature. A two-toned outfit that will leave people guessing is what you're all about this summer.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Super short shorts

Those legs are made for showing, and that's what you're gonna do. Sagittarius, are you ready to rock some super short shorts? It's high time you invited all those summer flings into your life. Let your bold sensuality show.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Linen everything

As an ever-striving earth sign, you get sweaty, Capricorn. Linen everything is the Summer 2024 trend for you. This fabric is all-natural and cool. Rock a swanky neutral pant and top set and float through your days while pushing towards your goals.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Gender bending

As an intellectual sign dedicated to the mind, you like to subvert expectations of every kind. This summer, you should embrace the mixture of feminine and masculine styles by combining pieces that don't generally go together. Pair a frilly skirt with an oversized suit jacket. Let your uniqueness shine.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Crochet

Get caught up in the trend all about threads woven together to make a net-like outfit. Embrace crochet. It's frilly, crafty fashion that's a little off-the-wall quirky and sexy. It's perfect for a funky fun fish like you, Pisces.