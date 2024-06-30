Amalficore: The new summer fashion that's banishing the Coastal Grandma look

When it comes to this summer's fashions , do as the Romans do! From Positano to Capri and Sorrento, what could be more glamorous than Italy's famous Amalfi coast?

When it comes to this summer's fashions, do as the Romans do! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sarahlthompson11 & Unsplash/Dimitry B

Amalficore, or a style inspired by the Amalfi coast of Italy, is a term used in interior design circles that's been taking off in the fashion space as well!



Say goodbye to 2023's Hamptons-esque Coastal Grandma vibe, and start looking for Italian-inspired wardrobe staples for summer.

Website PureWow describes Amalficore as evoking "Italian summers, Aperol spritzes, lemon prints, lightweight fabrics, feminine and romantic silhouettes, and effortless makeup to top it off."

Fashion influencer and Amalfi local Sarah L. Thompson recommends cotton linen, flat leather sandals, and colorful dresses for those traveling to the glamorous Meditteranean region.

The US native, who also organizes trips to the area, also shouts out bold sunglasses and scarves to elevate outfits and create more opportunities to mix and match styles.

Another TikToker named Christie took the time to break down some more specific Amalficore outfit inspo if you're feeling stuck!