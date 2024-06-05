"Butter yellow" is melting hearts as spring's next big fashion obsession

We can't believe it's not butter-yellow season yet! This soft, sunny shade looks to be one of the next big fashion fads of 2024.

We can't believe it's not butter yellow season yet! This soft sunny shade looks to be one of the next big fashion fads of 2024. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@vanessa.annaa, @swellmichelle, @maryclaiire, @beckykim_, & @riinm

While Dries Van Noten's Paris Fashion Week showing projected that the color would be all over by the fall, it seems that people couldn't help but get ahead of the trend!

In fact, Gucci's Cruise 2025 show in London just saw model Lila Moss – daughter of iconic supermodel Kate Moss – donning a butter yellow blazer with shorts to match.

"You guys know I hate summer fashion and I'm on my journey to falling in love with it this year," gushed fashion maven @maddison__lynn in a TikTok video that's been viewed 79,900 times and counting.

"And I think the color butter yellow is single-handedly making me fall in love with summer fashion," she added.



Other accounts have been calling butter yellow the color of the season for spring and even think its popularity will roll into the summer!

"This butter yellow color is so cute. It's, like, a nice soft yellow – it's not obnoxious," explained @deanaduka in a video praising the hue after noting that she's not usually one for color.