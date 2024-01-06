Dry January mocktail magic: Booze-free beverages for the star signs

Participating in Dry January doesn't have to be boring. Your mocktail horoscope will tell you the booze-free drink your star sign should be sipping.

By Jamie Grasse

Participating in Dry January doesn't have to be boring. Mocktails can make it magical. Your mocktail horoscope will tell you the booze-free drink your star sign should be sipping.

Make a mocktail inspired by your star sign. © 123rf/ 5phonrf Dry January is the increasingly popular challenge of not drinking booze for the first month of the year.

Have you resolved to participate in 2024? Or do you just need a break after a buzz filled holiday season? Whatever your reason for abstaining, doing so for a month has a boat load of benefits, both mental and physical. Experts say that it can improve your sleep and improve overall body function. Dry January doesn't have to be boring or cocktail free. You can make scrumptious mocktails that everyone can enjoy guilt and hangover free. Should air signs opt for drinks with bubbles? What about those earth signs, perhaps they'd best be imbibing something heavy in taste and consistency? Everyone can use the benefits of hydration, even if you are one of the water signs. And fire signs can add a little ice with an extra splash of spice. This mocktail horoscope can help you create an astrological concoction so good you'll forget about the lack of booze and invigorate you!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Ginger ale and jalapeño mule

You enjoy a real kick in the teeth, fire sign that you are. You're bold, bad, and always ready to spice things up. Make a drink that reflects that: a spicy mule with spicy ginger ale, some simple syrup, a squirt of lemon, and pepper garnish. It's your adventure and passion for life in a glass.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Rum-free strawberry daiquiri

Beautiful bulls need to sip on the sweet nectar of the gods: strawberries. But just because you're a lover of beauty and carefully-crafted food doesn't mean you don't have some sour streaks. Besides, a refreshing drink always benefits from lime and simple syrup. Do everyone some good and blend up a batch of rum-free strawberry daiquiri to share.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Orange juice sunrise

Embrace your playful nature and bring the juice. Add grenadine syrup to your chilled orange juice, and watch the syrup add a layer to this drink that's bright like you. A sprig of rosemary for remembrance and garnish, and your drink is a go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Earl Grey tonic

Sometimes you can be as hard as your outside shell, Cancer. The best drink for you is something both familiar and unique: a soothing beverage of Earl Grey tea mixed with tonic water and ice – because bubbles are more than just nice.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Frozen peach Bellini

Everyone knows you're extra. Embrace it and blend those frozen peaches that are as hard and sweet as you with some sparking apple juice, lime, and a spoonful of sugar. Nothing says celebration quite like a cool blended drink in a fancy glass.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Sparkling limeade

You jive with the color green, so why not embrace it? Squeeze the limes that life throws your way and mix them with some sugar and sparkling water. And we don't have to tell you to save a slice to adorn your glass, Virgos usually have everything covered to a T. But remember to breathe as you make this drink – not everything has to be super complex.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Grapefruit Paloma Mocktail

You could measure out every ounce of grapefruit juice that you mix with lime, sparkling soda, and sugary syrup, but not everything has to be perfectly in tune. Sometimes, Libra, the perfect drink is the one you don't overthink.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Piña colada

Let's be honest, you are all about piña coladas and getting caught in the rain. You are about anything sensual and sexy. Make your mocktail creamy, coco-nutty, and a tropical slurp without the rum. Your drink will be as naughty as you are.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Lovely lavender lemonade

Bitterness is not in your vocabulary. You're a professional when it comes to making the tough stuff sweet, and lemonade is a balm to your soul. It's tangy and fresh, just like you. Shoot for something new and special by putting your star sign's purple hue into the drink with the addition of lavender simple syrup.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Chocolate Martini

Sometimes you are too busy to take a break. But you deserve one, and you need one with chocolate. Use this mocktail-making to meditate a bit on your next steps. Think as you decorate your martini glass with a chocolate sauce swirl, then add chilled chocolate milk slowly. Shave off some After Eight or peppermint candy to garnish your break time delight.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Cucumber limeade

Cool as a cucumber and normally calm, you are an inspiration to many. As the final air sign of the zodiac, you bring the freshness to any group activity. Now, you can also bring an Agua Fresca de Pepino or Cucumber limeade. This kind of mocktail is usually pre-packaged doesn't come in single servings, so blend her up and share.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Mojito mocktail

Sometimes those emotions of yours can be hard to handle. Pretend that lime, sugar, and mint mixture at the bottom of your cup are those pesky overwhelming emotions. Squish them, squash them, and muddle them into the perfect mojito mocktail. Simply add some soda water to top, then sit back, sip your drink, and let your dreams take flight.