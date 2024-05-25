TikTok's Garden Girl fashion trend will be taking root in closets this summer!

TikTok's latest fashion aesthetic has arrived just in time for summer, and it's blooming brilliant. Here's everything you need to know about the Garden Girl trend!

Fashion trends can be a lot to keep track of, but the newest one features elements that just about everybody has in their closets already.



And if you don't, you'll likely want to get some of these pieces since they're absurdly versatile – not to mention cozy as all get out!

Speaking of getting out, let us introduce you to the Garden Girl aesthetic!

Garden Girl is a slightly less girly cottagecore-adjacent look that takes a few rugged cues from Beyoncé's cowboycore with a dash of coquette whimsy.

This bucolic style is generally comprised of all things denim, linen, and cotton as well as overalls, jeans, and anything else that you could wear getting down and dirty in the planting beds of a garden.

Don't worry if you haven't got a green thumb, though – the style doesn't necessarily mean you have to go off on a planting spree! It's the effect, we're after.

Accessories like floppy sunhats (bonus points for a straw one,) big stompy boots, Birkenstocks, sunglasses, knotted neck or head scarves, and visors are all great for these vibes.

Floral prints and flowy romantic dresses also work for this trend since the vibes are so close to cottagecore and coquette anyway!