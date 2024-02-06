Blinken heads to Egypt to seek "enduring end" to Gaza assault

Cairo, Egypt - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to fly to Egypt on Tuesday as part of a Middle East tour seeking a new truce and "an enduring end" to Israel's assault on Gaza .

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his fifth Middle East tour since Israel began its nearly four-month-long assault on Gaza. © Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

In Cairo, Blinken is scheduled to met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the day after he held talks in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



The trip, Blinken's fifth to the region in Israel's nearly four-month-long campaign, will later include stops in Israel and Qatar.

Blinken's diplomatic push has been given fresh urgency with Israeli forces pressing further south towards Rafah, a Palestinian city on the southern border with Egypt, where more than half the population of the Gaza Strip has taken shelter.

Israel has been advancing towards Rafah in its brutal military campaign, which it says is intended to eradicate Hamas after the October 7 attack.

"No place is safe, no place at all. Where shall we go?" Palestinian Mohamad Kozaat said after six members of his family, including his daughter, were injured in an Israeli strike on the border town.

Blinken is hoping to shore up support for a truce deal hashed out in Paris in January, but not yet signed off on by either Hamas or Israel.

Blinken spoke with the Saudi crown prince about "the urgent need to reduce regional tensions," according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. The United States and its partners have conducted a series of strikes in the region, including in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria.

They also discussed "regional coordination to achieve an enduring end to the crisis in Gaza."

But Israel has vowed to press on with its offensive. The military "will reach places where we have not yet fought... right up to the last Hamas bastion, which is Rafah," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday.