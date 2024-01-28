US, Israel, Egypt, and Qatar officials discuss Gaza ceasefire in "constructive" Paris talks

Paris, France - The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency, as well as top Egyptian, Qatari, and Israeli officials, were in Paris on Sunday working towards a ceasefire in Gaza , officials close to the participants said.

A unit of Israeli soldiers return with their tanks to the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip January 28. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

French authorities were also in touch with these four countries with the aim of negotiating a halt to hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the besieged territory, the sources said.

Israel said late Sunday that the discussions in Paris, attended by the heads of its Mossad intelligence agency and Shin Bet security agency, had been "constructive."

But "there are still significant gaps which the parties will continue to discuss this week in additional mutual meetings," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

A security source on Friday told AFP that CIA chief William Burns would meet his counterparts from Israel and Egypt, as well as Qatar's prime minister "in the coming days."

The source confirmed a report in The Washington Post last week that President Joe Biden was sending Burns to try to negotiate the release of remaining Hamas-held Israeli hostages in exchange for a ceasefire.