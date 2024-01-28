Nations pausing UN Gaza funding could be violating Genocide Convention, expert warns

Geneva, Switzerland - A UN expert warned Sunday that countries defunding the UN agency for Palestinian refugees were breaching a court order to provide effective aid in Gaza and could be violating the 1948 Genocide Convention .

UN Special Rapporteur for Palestinian Human Rights Francesca Albanese has issued a stark warning to countries cutting off funding for UNRWA. © IMAGO / AAP

A number of donor countries – including Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, and the UK – have followed the lead of the United States in suspending additional funding to UNRWA.



The move came after Israel alleged that several of the UN agency's staff members were involved in Hamas' October 7 attack.

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, warned that the decision to pause funding to UNRWA "overtly defies" the order by the International Court of Justice to allow effective humanitarian assistance" to reach Gazans.

"This will entail legal responsibilities – or the demise of the (international) legal system," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

UNRWA reacted to the Israeli allegations by firing several staff and promising a thorough investigation into the unspecified claims, but Israel has nonetheless vowed to stop the agency's work in Gaza after its ongoing assault eventually ends.

The row between Israel and UNRWA follows the UN's International Court of Justice ruling on Friday that Israel must prevent possible acts of genocide and allow more aid into Gaza.

That same day, Palestinians and Palestinian Americans shared powerful testimony in a federal court accusing President Joe Biden and other top US officials of complicity in Israel's genocide.