France summons US ambassador Charles Kushner over "unacceptable" antisemitism letter

Paris, France - France's foreign ministry said Sunday it would summon the US ambassador after he criticized the government for what he said was its insufficient action against antisemitism in a letter to President Emmanuel Macron.

France has summoned US Ambassador Charles Kushner over a letter he penned accusing the country of antisemitism. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The letter from Charles Kushner, dated August 25 but leaked to the media on Sunday, echoed Israel's criticism of France days earlier, which provoked a sharp response from Paris.

Kushner's letter to Macron noted that Monday was "the 81st anniversary of the Allied Liberation of Paris, which ended the deportation of Jews from French soil" under Nazi German occupation.

He wrote: "I write out of deep concern over the dramatic rise of antisemitism in France and the lack of sufficient action by your government to confront it..."

"In France, not a day passes without Jews assaulted in the street, synagogues or schools defaced, or Jewish-owned businesses vandalized," he added.

While "antisemitism has long scarred French life," the ambassador argued that hatred of Jews "has exploded since Hamas's barbaric assault on October 7, 2023."

"France firmly refutes these latest allegations," said a foreign ministry statement in response, hours after the letter's contents were made public.

"The allegations from the ambassador are unacceptable."

The ministry said the 1961 Vienna Convention meant ambassadors were not permitted to interfere in a country's internal affairs. Kushner would be summoned to the foreign ministry on Monday, it added.