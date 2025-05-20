Trump in-law Charles Kushner confirmed as US ambassador to France

Washington DC - The US Senate on Monday approved the nomination of Charles Kushner, the father of President Donald Trump's son-in-law, as the next US ambassador to France.

Charles Kushner, father of Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, has been confirmed as US ambassador to France and Monaco. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The vote was 51 to 45.

Kushner, a real estate executive and former attorney who spent time in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2004 to tax evasion, among other crimes, was pardoned by Trump in 2020 near the end of his first term.

Kushner's son Jared Kushner, who married Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka in 2009, also served as the president's advisor during his first term, notably on conflict in the Middle East.

The elder Kushner (71) heads to Paris at an interesting time in US-France relations, as the historic allies – and Europe in general – are strained by Trump's trade policies.

Kushner "is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests," Trump said on his Truth Social website when announcing his nomination of Kushner for the post.