France to recognize Palestinian state in milestone decision

Paris, France - French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday his country will formally recognize a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September, becoming most powerful European nation to announce such a move.

© Collage: Dimitar DILKOFF & RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP

At least 142 countries now recognize or plan to recognize Palestinian statehood, according to an AFP tally.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a "reckless decision (that) only serves Hamas propaganda."

"It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th," he wrote on X.

Several countries have announced plans to recognize statehood for the Palestinians since Israel – which has illegally occupied Palestinian territories since 1967 – began its campaign of destruction in Gaza.

Macron's announcement drew immediate anger from Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying it "rewards terror" and poses an existential threat to Israel.

Senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh welcomed the move, saying it "reflects France's commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state."

Hamas hailed Macron's pledge as a "positive step in the right direction toward doing justice to our oppressed Palestinian people and supporting their legitimate right to self-determination."

"We call on all countries of the world – especially European nations and those that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine – to follow France's lead," it added.