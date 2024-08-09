Gazans flee destroyed Khan Younis in latest mass exodus as Israel launches new attacks

Gaza - Crowds fleeing Khan Younis after an Israeli evacuation order gave way to empty streets on Friday as Palestinian residents tried to escape a new Israeli military operation in Gaza 's main southern area.

Displaced Palestinians leave an area in east Khan Younis towards the west, after the Israeli army issued a new evacuation order for parts of the southern Gaza city. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

"They threw leaflets at us, ordering us to evacuate," Reem Abu Hayya told AFP, referring to the flyers that Israeli forces drop from planes to order the evacuation of areas ahead of a military operation.



The Khan Younis area had already seen evacuation orders in late July, leading to heavy displacement amid the ongoing Israeli devastation of the area.

"We don't know where we're going, and we have sick and disabled people with us. Where can we go?" Abu Hayya asked AFP as she stood on the street in front of a building reduced to a pile of rebar and broken concrete.

In a besieged territory that has been consistently bombed over the past 10 months and where supplies enter with great difficulty, people carried all they could as they fled on Thursday.

AFP journalists saw one young man carrying planks of wood loosely tied in bundles, to be used as shelter structure or fuel in the near future.

With petrol scarce, only few drove, often with mattresses piled high on the car roof. The vast majority walked. They carried their belongings in plastic and garbage bags, on donkey-pulled carts, bikes, strollers, or wheelchairs.

By dusk, streets of Khan Younis stood completely deserted and eerily quiet, AFP journalists reported. Only the ruins of buildings damaged in earlier strikes still stood.

The flyers dropped Thursday ordered residents to leave eastern towns of Khan Younis governorate including Al-Salqa, Al-Qarara, Bani Suheila, and neighborhoods in the city of Khan Younis.

"Hamas and terrorist organizations continue to launch rockets from your areas," read the flyers which echoed past orders and warned that the Israeli army "will act forcefully against these elements."