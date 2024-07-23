Israel accused of killing scores of Palestinians after ordering evacuation of "humanitarian area"

Khan Younis, Israel - An Israeli attack on Gaza's Khan Younis killed scores of people and wounded hundreds more, health authorities in the devastated Palestinian territory announced.

Scores of Palestinians were reportedly killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis. © REUTERS

Thousands of Palestinians fled the southern part of Gaza, displaced yet again by the latest evacuation order for areas including Al-Mawasi, which the Israeli army had repeatedly directed people to flee to.

"Due to the Israeli occupation's attacks and massacres in Khan Yunis governorate from the early hours of this morning until now, 70 people have been martyred and more than 200 wounded," the Gaza health ministry said.



The Government Media Office later updated the number of killed to 89.

The Israeli military did not offer comment on the death toll when asked by AFP, saying only that its fighter jets and tanks "struck and eliminated terrorists in the area."

It is only the latest episode of mass killing in Al-Mawasi, where scores of Palestinians were killed earlier this month in a brutal assault that Israel said was meant to take out one Hamas commander.

Facing more displacement, Palestinians on Tuesday filled the dusty streets of Khan Younis with cars, motorbikes, donkey-drawn carts, and on foot, carrying what belongings they could.

Hassan Qudayh said his family fled in "panic".

"We were happily making breakfast for our children, as we had been safe for a month, only to be stunned by shells, warning leaflets and martyrs in the streets," he told AFPTV.

"This is the 14th or 15th time we've been displaced."

"Enough! We've been suffering for 10 months."