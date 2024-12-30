WHO demands release of Gaza hospital director disappeared by Israel after brutal raid

Geneva, Switzerland - The head of the World Health Organization chief called Monday for the immediate release of Hossam Abu Safiyeh, director of Gaza 's Kamal Adwan Hospital, who is being held by Israel's military following a major raid on the facility.

WHO called for the immediate release of Hossam Abu Safiyeh, director of Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, which was brutally attacked by Israeli forces. © Collage: REUTERS & AFP

The Friday-Saturday assault on Kamal Adwan in Beit Lahia left northern Gaza's last major health facility out of service and emptied of patients.

Israel had been besieging the hospital for weeks.

"Hospitals in Gaza have once again become battlegrounds and the health system is under severe threat," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza is out of service following the raid, forced patient and staff evacuation and the detention of its director. His whereabouts are unknown. We call for his immediate release."

Israel's military acknowledged the raid, claiming it had detained hundreds of "terrorists" – a term it regularly uses to describe most victims of its brutal, 15-month assault on Gaza.

It also said had detained Abu Safiyeh, suspecting him of being a Hamas militant. When asked if he had been transferred to Israeli territory, the military did not offer an immediate comment, nor proof of its allegations.

A hero to locals, the physician had repeatedly refused to abandon sick and injured patients that Israel was attempting to force out of the hospital.