Houthis accuse US and Israel of bombing Yemen after missile strike on Tel Aviv

Sanaa, Yemen - Yemen's Houthis said the US and Israel struck the port of Hodeida on Monday, hours after a reported US air raid on Sanaa and a day after the Iran-backed rebels targeted Israel's main airport.

Yemenis raise placards during a rally in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and in condemnation of US strikes, in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa on April 25, 2025. © MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television said that "US-Israeli aggression targets with six strikes the port of Hodeida" on Yemen's western coast, also reporting "US-Israeli aggression on the Bajil district" in the same province.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to AFP that Israeli warplanes struck Yemen.

Earlier, the Houthis' Saba news agency said US strikes hit the capital Sanaa and the airport road, wounding 16 people according to the rebels' health ministry.

The rebels' Al-Masirah TV later reported another three strikes in Sanaa and seven in the northern governorate of Al-Jawf.

The accusations came after Israel said a missile fired from Yemen on Sunday struck inside the perimeter of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv for the first time.

The Houthis claimed responsibility, saying they fired a "hypersonic ballistic missile" at Ben Gurion, Israel's main international gateway.

The rebels "will work to impose a comprehensive air blockade on the Israeli enemy by repeatedly targeting airports, most notably... Ben Gurion Airport," they said in a statement.

The missile gouged a wide crater in the ground near an airport parking lot, injuring six people and forcing airlines to suspend flights.

The Houthis, who control swathes of Yemen, including the capital, have launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a tough response against the Houthis – as well as their main backer, Iran – over the attack.

In a video published on Telegram, Netanyahu said Israel had "acted against" the Houthis in the past and "will act in the future".

"It will not happen in one bang, but there will be many bangs," he added, without elaborating.

On X, Netanyahu said Israel would also respond to Iran at "a time and place of our choosing."

Hours later, the Houthis threatened to launch more such strikes and warned airlines to cancel their flights to Israeli airports.