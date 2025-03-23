Houthi attacks force US ships to make costly detour around Africa

Washington DC - Attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen have forced three-fourths of US-flagged ships to avoid the Red Sea and instead take the long and expensive detour around the southern tip of Africa, the US national security advisor said Sunday.

"75% of our US flag shipping now has to go around the southern coast of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal," Mike Waltz told CBS's Face the Nation.

He added: "The last time one of our destroyers went through the straits there, it was attacked 23 times."

Recent US airstrikes against the Iran-backed rebels – the first since President Donald Trump took office in January – have "taken out key Houthi leadership," including the head of their missile program, Waltz said.

"We've hit their headquarters. We've hit communications nodes, weapons factories, and even some of their over-the-water drone production facilities."

The Houthis say they have targeted ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians since the start of the Gaza war. They say the recent US bombing attacks on Yemen claimed more than 50 lives.

On Tuesday, they said on Telegram that they had fired missiles and drones at the aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman, part of the US fleet in the northern Red Sea. Those attacks were unsuccessful, NBC reported.