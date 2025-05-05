Israeli cabinet approves plan to expand military attacks – including Gaza "conquest"

Gaza - Israel's security cabinet approved the expansion of military operations in Gaza including the "conquest" of the Palestinian territory, an official said Monday, after the army called up tens of thousands of reservists.

This picture taken from Israel's southern border shows burning fields in front of destroyed houses in northern Gaza on May 4, 2025. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

The plan, approved overnight, includes the holding of territories in the besieged Gaza Strip and comes alongside Israel's telling Gaza residents to leave, the official said.

Israel resumed major attacks across Gaza on March 18 amid deadlock over how to proceed with a two-month ceasefire.

Israel has since carried out intensive aerial bombardments and expanded ground assaults across the Palestinian territory, with Gaza rescuers on Monday saying Israeli air strikes killed at least 19 people in the north.

The Israeli official said the plan for expanded operations "will include, among other things, the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories, moving the Gaza population south for their protection."

The majority of Gaza's residents hail from the north of the territory, particularly Gaza City, and nearly all have been displaced at least once since October 2023.

The cabinet, which includes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several ministers, "unanimously approved" the plan, which the official source said involves "powerful strikes against Hamas," without specifying their nature.

On Sunday, army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said the military was calling up "tens of thousands" of reservists to expand its offensive.

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 2,436 people had been killed since Israel resumed its all-out assault on March 18, bringing the overall death toll to 52,535 – although the true number is believed to be far higher.