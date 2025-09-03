Israel has disabled at least 21,000 children in Gaza, UN committee reports

Gaza - At least 21,000 children in Gaza have been disabled since Israel launched its all-out assault on the Palestinian territory, a United Nations committee said Wednesday.

Children who were injured during an Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip receive treatment at Al-Ahli Arab hospital. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

Around 40,500 children in Gaza have suffered "new war-related injuries" in nearly two years, with more than half of them left disabled, said the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Reviewing the situation in the Palestinian territories, it said Israeli evacuation orders during the army's siege of Gaza were "often inaccessible" to people with hearing or visual impairments, "rendering evacuation impossible."

"Reports also described people with disabilities being forced to flee in unsafe and undignified conditions, such as crawling through sand or mud without mobility assistance," it said.

Meanwhile, the committee said the Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid being brought into the Gaza Strip were disproportionately impacting the disabled.

"People with disabilities faced severe disruptions in assistance, leaving many without food, clean water, or sanitation and dependent on others for survival," it said.