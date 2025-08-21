Lawsuit demands US reveal Gaza Humanitarian Foundation funding information

New York, New York - Rights advocates are suing the US State Department and USAID for information on the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), whose aid distribution points have been described as "death traps" for starving Palestinians .

A Palestinian woman carries a box from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the central Gaza Strip on August 4, 2025. © REUTERS

The lawsuit – filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York by the Center for Constitutional Rights – seeks the release of records on funding for the US-backed GHF after the agencies failed to comply with a FOIA request.

"There is substantial public interest in the US grant to and support of GHF," the complaint reads.

"As explained in the Request, GHF operates a militarized distribution model in Gaza in close coordination with Israel, the occupying power, in circumstances where international legal bodies, such as the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, and a US federal court have acknowledged that the situation in Gaza plausibly involves the commission of atrocity crimes including genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes."

The number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid has risen sharply since the GHF began operations in May, replacing established international delivery channels. Israeli forces regularly open fire on Gazans at GHF distribution points, which are run by US for-profit private military contractors.

UN experts and Human Rights Watch have condemned the GHF sites as "death traps," while human rights and legal organizations have urged the group to cease operations amid the Israeli-induced famine in Gaza.