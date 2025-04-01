Israel massacred over 300 Palestinian children in just 10 days, UNICEF reports

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel's renewed mass killing campaign in Gaza has left at least 322 children dead and 609 wounded in the Palestinian territory in the past 10 days, UNICEF said Monday.

Israel has killed well over 300 children in Gaza over the past 10 days, according to the UN children's agency UNICEF. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

The figures include children who were killed or wounded when Israel hit the surgical department of Al Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza on March 23, the UN children's agency said in a statement.

Most of these children had been displaced, and were sheltering in makeshift tents or damaged homes.

Unilaterally tearing up a nearly two-month ceasefire in the war with Hamas, Israel resumed intense bombing of Gaza on March 18 and then launched a new ground invasion.

"The ceasefire in Gaza provided a desperately needed lifeline for Gaza's children and hope for a path to recovery," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "But children have again been plunged into a cycle of deadly violence and deprivation."

Russell added: "All parties must adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect children."

The UNICEF statement said that after nearly 18 months of war, more than 15,000 children have been killed, over 34,000 injured, and nearly one million displaced repeatedly and denied basic services.

It called for an end to hostilities and for Israel to end its ban on humanitarian aid entering Gaza, which has been in force since March 2 and constitutes a war crime, according to the UN.

"Food, safe water, shelter, and medical care have become increasingly scarce. Without these essential supplies, malnutrition, diseases and other preventable conditions will likely surge, leading to an increase in preventable child deaths," UNICEF said.

"The world must not stand by and allow the killing and suffering of children to continue," it added.