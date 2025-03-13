Israel's assault on Palestinian reproductive health is genocidal, UN concludes

A UN investigation found that Israel carried out genocidal acts in Gaza through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities.

Geneva, Switzerland - A UN investigation concluded Thursday that Israel carried out genocidal acts in Gaza through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities.

Israel's systematic destruction of Gaza's sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities amount to acts of genocide, a UN commission has found. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP The UN Commission of Inquiry said Israel had "intentionally attacked and destroyed" the Palestinian territory's main fertility center. It had also simultaneously imposed a siege and blocked aid including medication for ensuring safe pregnancies, deliveries, and neonatal care. "Israel categorically rejects the unfounded allegations," its mission in Geneva said in a statement, without addressing any of the evidence. The commission found that Israeli authorities "have destroyed in part the reproductive capacity of Palestinians in Gaza as a group through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare." Joke of the Day Joke of the Night for March 11, 2025: The best jokes to give you a buzz It said this amounted to "two categories of genocidal acts" during Israel's brutal assault on Gaza, launched after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israel's atrocities in Gaza meet definition of genocide

Gaza's hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities have been reduced to ruble by Israel's genocidal assault. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP The UN's genocide convention defines that crime as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group. Of its five categories, the inquiry said the two implicating Israel were "deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction" and "imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group." "These violations have not only caused severe immediate physical and mental harm and suffering to women and girls, but irreversible long-term effects on the mental health and reproductive and fertility prospects of Palestinians as a group," the commission's chair Navi Pillay said in a statement. Joke of the Day Joke of the Day for March 11, 2025: Funny animal jokes to make you laugh The three-person Independent International Commission of Inquiry was established by the UN Human Rights Council in May 2021 to investigate alleged international law violations in Israel and the Palestinian territories. Pillay, a former UN rights chief, served as a judge on the International Criminal Court and presided over the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Thousands of embryos destroyed in genocidal act

Neo-natal units and fertility clinics in Gaza were deliberately targeted and destroyed by Israeli forces. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP The report said maternity hospitals and wards had been systematically destroyed in Gaza, along with the Al-Basma IVF Centre, the territory's main in-vitro fertility clinic. It said Al-Basma was shelled in December 2023, reportedly destroying around 4,000 embryos at a clinic that served 2,000 to 3,000 patients a month. The commission found that the Israeli forces intentionally attacked and destroyed the clinic, including all the reproductive material stored for the future conception of Palestinians. No credible evidence was found that the building was used for military purposes, leading to the conclusion that the destruction "was a measure intended to prevent births among Palestinians in Gaza, which is a genocidal act". Furthermore, the report said the wider harm to pregnant, lactating, and new mothers in Gaza was on an "unprecedented scale," with an irreversible impact on the reproductive prospects of Gazans. Such underlying acts "amount to crimes against humanity" and deliberately trying to destroy the Palestinians as a group, the commission concluded.

Palestinians subjected to mass sexual violence by Israeli forces

The report came after the commission conducted public hearings in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday, hearing from victims and witnesses of sexual violence. It concluded that Israel had targeted civilian women and girls directly, "acts that constitute the crime against humanity of murder and the war crime of willful killing". Women and girls have also died from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth due to the conditions imposed by the Israeli authorities impacting access to reproductive health care, "acts that amount to the crime against humanity of extermination," it added. The commission added that forced public stripping and nudity, sexual harassment including threats of rape, as well as sexual assault, comprise part of the Israeli Security Forces' "standard operating procedures" toward Palestinians.