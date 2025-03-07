UN experts condemns Israeli crimes against humanity in Gaza: "Weaponizing starvation"

Geneva, Switzerland - A UN body of independent experts accused Israel of committing yet more war crimes and crimes against humanity by blocking all aid to Gaza after reneging on a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Israel is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity by weaponizing starvation, a UN body of independent experts said. © Eyad BABA / AFP

After the first phase of the ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement expired last Sunday, Israel announced it was suspending the entry of all aid into the devastated territory until Hamas agreed to new terms put forward in partnership with the US.

On Thursday, 25 UN special rapporteurs condemned the latest assault on Palestinians in a joint statement.

"By deliberately cutting vital supplies, including those relating to sexual and reproductive health, and assistive devices for persons with disabilities, Israel is once again weaponizing aid," the statement said. "These are serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws, and war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute."

The experts, which form the Special Procedures body of the UN Human Rights council, also pointed out that Israel has repeatedly violated the terms of the ceasefire deal by killing "at least 100 Palestinians in Gaza" since the truce came into force, as well as continuing to block the entry of vital aid.

"Creating unlivable conditions for the Palestinians under Israeli occupation appears to be Israel’s determination across the entire occupied Palestinian territory, from the decimated Gaza strip to the West Bank," the statement added, in a possible nod to one of the definitions of genocide.

A growing number of legal experts, scholars, and human rights organizations have determined Israel's assault on Gaza – backed to the hilt militarily and diplomatically by the US – to be genocidal.