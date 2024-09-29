Israeli attacks may force up to a million to flee Lebanon in historic displacement crisis

Beruit, Lebanon - Intense Israeli attacks may have forced up to a million people to flee parts of Lebanon in possibly the worst displacement crisis in the tiny country's history, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Sunday.

Mikati told reports that "the estimated number is very high and may reach one million" – which would amount to roughly a sixth of Lebanon's population.

"It is the largest displacement movement that may have happened... in Lebanon," he said.

On Friday, Israel killed Hezbollah's powerful leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in a move many fear risks destabilizing Lebanon and the wider region.

Since Monday, intense Israeli attacks across Lebanon's east, south, and southern Beirut have killed hundreds of people and forced many to flee their homes.

Earlier this week, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said, "Well over 200,000 people are displaced inside Lebanon," and more than 50,000 had fled to neighboring Syria.

The number of victims of Israel's strikes continues to rise, with 1,030 killed between September 16 and 27 alone, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said. Some 6,300 people were injured.