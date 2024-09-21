Israel strikes Gaza school sheltering displaced Palestinians in latest "horrific massacre"

Gaza City, Gaza - The latest Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians in Gaza killed at least 21 people Saturday, in what the Government Media Office called a "horrific massacre."

An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school sheltering displaced Palestinians killed at least 21 people Saturday, including over a dozen children. © REUTERS

The dead included "13 children and six women", one of whom was pregnant, said Gaza civil defense spokesperson Mahmud Bassal.



There were "around 30 injured, including nine children (needing) limb amputations, as a result of an Israeli bombing on Al-Zaytoun School C" in Gaza City, he said.

Thousands of displaced people had sought shelter at the school, Bassal said.

Repeating its usual refrain without any evidence, Israel's military said in a statement the air force had "conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control center in Gaza City".

It said the target was "embedded inside" the Al Falah School, which is adjacent to the Al-Zaytoun School buildings.

An AFP reporter at the scene confirmed that Al-Zaytoun School C had been hit.