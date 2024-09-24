Israel continues bombing Lebanon after killing over 500 people, including dozens of children

Beirut, Lebanon - Israel announced dozens of new air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon Tuesday, a day after 558 people, including 50 children, were killed in the deadliest bombardment since a devastating war in 2006.

Israeli airstrikes continued to rain down on Lebanon a day after a devastating attack killed at least 558 people, including 50 children. © REUTERS

Israel's overnight strikes on southern Lebanon came after it claimed to hit about 1,600 of what it called Hezbollah targets around the country.



Hezbollah said Tuesday it had launched volleys of missiles at Israeli military bases, hours after 180 of its projectiles and an unmanned aerial vehicle crossed into Israeli airspace, sending people in the city of Haifa running for shelter.

The Israeli military said more than 50 projectiles were fired into northern Israel in less than 10 minutes on Tuesday morning, most of which were intercepted.

It said it had carried out more strikes during the morning targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

In Lebanon, Monday's raids killed 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, according to Health Minister Firass Abiad.

"The vast majority, if not all of those killed in yesterday's attacks were unarmed people in their homes," he said.

The UN said a huge number of Lebanese residents had fled their homes since Monday, in the face of the intensifying Israeli bombardment.

"Tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes yesterday and overnight, and the numbers continue to grow," UN refugee agency spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said, adding that "the toll on civilians is unacceptable."