Israel launches massive attack on Lebanon that kills and wounds hundreds

Beirut, Lebanon - Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon Monday killed at least 100 people, including children, in the largest cross-border aggression since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7.

Israel claimed it had hit more than 300 Hezbollah sites with dozens of strikes, while Hezbollah said that it had targeted three sites in northern Israel in return.



The attacks on Lebanon, which also wounded more than 400 people according to the Lebanese health ministry, were the deadliest in nearly a year of violence along the border with Israel.

"Enemy raids on southern towns and villages since this morning... killed 100 and injured more than 400," the health ministry said in a statement, adding that "children, women and paramedics" were among the dead and wounded.

World powers have implored Israel and Hezbollah to pull back from the brink of all-out war, with the focus of violence shifting sharply from Israel's destruction of Gaza to its northern border with Lebanon in recent days.

"We sleep and wake up to bombardment... That's what our life has become," said Wafaa Ismail, a woman from the south Lebanon village of Zawtar.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told people in Lebanon to avoid potential targets linked to Hezbollah as strikes would "go on for the near future".

Hagari said Israel's military "will engage in (more) extensive and precise strikes against terror targets which have been embedded widely throughout Lebanon".

He ordered civilians "to immediately move out of harm's way for their own safety".