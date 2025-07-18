Israeli fire kills 10 Gaza aid seekers as malnutrition runs rampant

Gaza - Gaza 's civil defense agency said that Israeli fire killed 10 aid seekers on Friday, as a hospital director in the south warned of an influx of patients with acute malnutrition.

Gaza's civil defense agency said that Israeli fire killed 10 aid seekers on Friday. © REUTERS

Israel's assault on Gaza has created dire humanitarian conditions for the population of more than two million, triggering severe shortages of food and other essentials.

Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that Israeli fire killed nine people "near the US aid center in the Al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah city in southern Gaza" on Friday.

The controversial US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operations in late May as Israel eased a two-month total aid blockade that had sparked warnings of famine.

After weeks of chaotic scenes and near-daily reports of Palestinians being killed nearby while waiting to collect rations, GHF acknowledged that 20 people died in a crush at one of its aid points in southern Gaza on Wednesday.

Bassal also reported "one martyr and eight injuries as a result of Israeli gunfire at civilians gathered near an aid distribution point close to the Netzarim corridor, south of Gaza City," on Friday.

The Israeli military said it was "not aware" of the incident near Rafah when contacted by AFP.

On Tuesday, the UN said it had recorded 875 people killed while trying to get food since late May, including 674 "in the vicinity of GHF sites".

Sohaib Al-Hums, a medical doctor and director of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the south, on Friday warned the medical facility was "witnessing an unprecedented influx of displaced persons".